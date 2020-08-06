No needto panic

THE EDITOR: There is no need to press the panic button – at this time. The SEA exam should stay on course for August 20. The general election should stay on course for August 10. Religious gatherings can continue within covid19 recommendations

However, some measures that should be implemented include:

* No consumption of food and drink in public spaces. Take away and consume in private spaces.

* Public transport must not use air-conditioning – open windows.

* No indoor gatherings – cinemas, entertainment, etc. Religious gatherings are allowed with open windows, physical distancing, masks and other covid19 recommendations.

* All activities must end at 8 pm – pharmacies, restaurants, alcohol outlets, groceries, etc.

PHILIP AYOUNG-CHEE

via e-mail