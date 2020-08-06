New cargo boat for Tobago in December

The Cabo Star Photo: Sureash Cholai

In four months, a new boat will replace the Cabo Star in transporting cargo to Tobago. Minister of Works and Transport Rohan Sinanan said the National Infrastructure Development Company Ltd (Nidco) approached a provider and the vessel should arrive by December.He was unable to say the name of the boat, exactly which company the boat would be leased from and what the contractual agreement might include.

However, he mentioned that the boat can hold up to 400 passengers. “It is exactly what the truckers in Tobago and the business community in Tobago wanted. It took us a while to find a vessel suitable to them. This vessel will be replacing the Cabo Star.

“There was a preferred provider and Nidco approached that provider and we expect a new cargo vessel to be here by December.” Sinanan was speaking to the media after the commissioning of the new Valencia to Toco roundabout on Wednesday afternoon.

The Cabo Star was leased in 2018, for one year, from Bridgeman’s Services Group replacing the Superfast Galicia. The contract was then extended for another six months due to restrictions caused by the covid19 pandemic.

Sinanan said he is also anticipating the arrival of the first of two new passenger ferries, the ATP James, by the end of October. The second passenger ferry, the Buccoo Reef, will arrive in the first quarter of 2021. They were built by Austal and Incat shipbuilding companies in Australia.

The new boats will operate alongside the Galleons Passage and Jean de la Valette fast ferries and the new chartered cargo vessel.

Asked about the status of the sale of the TT Express, Sinanan said Nidco is looking at several offers. While the TT Express is awaiting a buyer, it remains moored near the Port of Port of Spain.