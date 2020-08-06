Moonilal, PM respond to EMBD decision

Former Minister of Housing Dr Roodal Moonilal. -

FORMER housing minister Dr Roodal Moonilal on Thursday said he has noted with "grave concern and amusement" misleading and mischievous statements by certain persons associated with the PNM on social media on the court's decision in the EMBD's claim against himself and several contractors.

Justice James Aboud on Thursday delivered his ruling on preliminary applications filed by five of the contractors named in EMBD's corruption and fraud claim. The judge ruled that the multi-million dollar claim could proceed to trial.

Moonilal said he wanted to clarify that he had not application for decision by the judge.

"These applications were brought by aggrieved contractors who were advised and represented by British Queens Counsel and will no doubt determine whether they wish to appeal the decision dismissing their applications.

"I am yet to file my defence in this matter because the court had itself ordered that I was not to do so until it had heard and determined these very applications," Moonilal said.

He added that malicious comments have been made on social media to the effect that he "will now have to face criminal charges and prosecution". This, he said, were "ridiculous and demonstrate a fundamental misunderstanding of the legal system as this is a civil case."

He said his legal team intends to determine if he will join in any appeal which may include an argument by him on the issue of bias.

"I look forward to having my say and day in court. I have nothing to fear and I am confident that these spurious and baseless political allegations will not prevail and that I will be vindicated," Moonilal said.

The Prime Minister, speaking on an i95.5 FM radio programme said, "Well, the law takes its course. I said over and over that the wheels of justice turn slowly but they do turn. Maybe some people did not believe me."