Missing blind man found at neighbour's house

After spending two days searching for his blind younger brother, Allison Andrews, 63, says he found his sibling who is staying with a neighbour near his home at Maxwell Lane, Calvary Hill, Port of Spain.

Andrews' younger brother Rupert, 42, escaped a house fire at the family's home on Monday night, but relatives could not find him when the blaze was put out.

The older Andrews said he and other relatives searched the area for Rupert but did not find him until Wednesday night when he went to a neighbour's house.

"He is safe and sound, thank God. He only had a few minor burns to his hand, but he was otherwise okay. I'm surprised he was this close to our house all this time, but I'm just happy that he is okay."

The fire, which began in Rupert's living quarters, destroyed his room and part of the living room.

Andrews said Rupert would be staying with the neighbour until the house could be repaired.

In the meantime, Andrews said he was facing problems repairing the house and asked for help finding a job for his son Kedel Andrews.

"It's been a difficult time for all of us with the coronavirus outbreak and now the fire which destroyed part of the house.

"We're not looking for a handout or anything, we just want an opportunity to be able to provide for ourselves."

If anyone is interested in assisting Andrews, they can contact him at 378-4226.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined but Andrews suspects it originated from a lit mosquito coil in Rupert's room.