MATT complains to EOC about Roget

OWTU president general Ancel Roget at a news conference on Tuesday. PHOTO BY MARVIN HAMILTON -

ATTORNEYS for the Media Association (MATT) have filed a complaint with the Equal Opportunity Commission (EOC) about racist remarks by trade union leader Ancel Roget who, on Tuesday, referred to editors of newspapers as “house n---ers” at a Joint Trade Union Movement (JTUM) news conference.

Dr Emir Crowne, and attorneys Matthew Gayle, Crystal Paul and Jason Jones, are representing MATT and wrote to the EOC on Thursday with a section 7 complaint which prohibits racist and other vile attacks.

Crowne wrote that MATT, as the complainant, submits that Roget combined two racial slurs – house negro and n---er – and directed them at members of the media fraternity.

The complaint said the phrase used by Roget was utterly offensive, insulting, humiliating, and/or intimidating to certain members of the media fraternity.

It also said Roget’s statements, when taken in their totality, were clearly intended to incite racial hatred toward certain members of the media fraternity.”

Roget, as head of JTUM, made the reference three times at Tuesday’s news conference.

Crowne said when Roget’s statements were taken as a whole, including his hand gestures, facial expression, tone, body language and general demeanour, “there is a clear invitation for members of the public to treat certain members of the media fraternity with contempt, hatred and derision.”

MATT said Roget’s statements had the “very real potential” of endangering the well-being of certain members of the media.

“Journalists in the ordinary course of their work routinely engage in face-to-face contact with members of the public,” the complaint said, adding that the trade union leader’s words – quite literally – liken certain members of the media fraternity to ethnic/racial traitors who operate at the behest and whims of the elite.

It added that Roget was arguably the nation’s most powerful and well-known trade unionist and his words have the likelihood to incite racial hatred.

Crowne, on MATT’s behalf, called on the commission to investigate the matter, prepare a report and refer the incident to the tribunal if it required further action.

“This type of racist and vile behaviour should not be tolerated in a civil society, particularly one that values press freedom, decency and basic human dignity.”

On Wednesday, Roget was unapologetic. He said, at another news conference hosted by the OWTU of which he is president general, he had “nothing to apologise for.”