Ex-UNC candidate: 'I withdrew for personal reasons'

Triston Bonterre, corporate secretary and legal and compliance officer of the Warner Group of Companies, said he withdrew his nomination for Lopinot/Bon Air West for personal, family-related reasons.

He denied any knowledge that ILP candidate Austin Jack Warner intended to contest the seat when Bonterre was replaced by a new UNC candidate, Prakash Williams.

“I am a citizen of the republic of TT. I have every right to go up for any party.

"I don’t live by (Warner's) house and he does not speak to me about his intentions,” Bonterre said.

Bonterre was responding to allegations by PNM candidate Marvin Gonzales that there was a link between the ILP and Bonterre, and that was why he was replaced as candidate.

Bonterre admitted that he is in fact an employee of the Warner Group of Companies – pointing out that information was in the public domain – but maintained he has no connection with Warner’s political party. He says he is a member of the UNC.

“Let me make this clear. I have never been a member of the ILP (Independent Liberal Party). Not before, not now, nor will I be in the future.”

During aPNM virtual rally on Wednesday, Gonzales said Warner had only challenged the seat for the ILP because Bonterre had been rejected by the UNC.

“When I accepted the PNM nomination to represent Lopinot/Bon Air West, the UNC named a candidate and two days later he was withdrawn. This is a candidate who continues to be the corporate secretary of the Jack Warner Group of Companies.

“The gentleman who is contesting the seat as an ILP candidate is suggesting that when the Prime Minister sent someone from Maraval, he got vexed and that is why he contested the seat under the ILP.

“But he is a stranger to the truth. he should have told you that there was an obvious connection between his corporate secretary, who was just rejected by the UNC, and a couple days after he decided to go into the race. It has nothing to do with the PNM.”

Bonterre was initially selected as UNC candidate, but was replaced by Williams last month.

In an earlier report, UNC leader Kamla Persad Bissessar neither confirmed or denied the connection, saying in an interview with Newsday when asked about the connection: “I don’t know who his (Bonterre's) friends may be.”