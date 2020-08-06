CPL players, officials test negative for covid19

Members of the Trinbago Knight Riders team celebrate a wicket against St Kitts/Nevis Patriots at the Guyana National Stadium during the 2019 CPL. TKR won the game by six wickets. PHOTO COURTESY CPL T20. -

THE 2020 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) players, officials and administrators have arrived in TT and have been tested on arrival. All 162 members of the contingent who travelled into Trinidad have tested negative for the virus.

A CPL media release said, "They will now be kept in quarantine at the Hilton Hotel for 14 days during which time they will be tested regularly. If any member of the party is found to have contracted the virus they will be removed from the hotel and placed in further isolation in accordance with the current protocols in TT, but as of now all those who have arrived in TT are free from covid19."

The 14-day quarantine period started earlier this week for the players and officials.

Michael Hall, tournament operations director, said all have cooperated in getting the players and officials to TT.

“It has been a colossal effort by all involved to get everyone safely into TT and we would like to thank everyone for their hard work and diligence," said Hall. "Our main priority is the health and wellbeing of all those involved in CPL and the wider population in the host country, to have got through this first step without any cases is encouraging news, but we will remain vigilant.”

The tournament gets underway on August 18 and will see 33 games played at two venues in Trinidad - Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba and the Queen's Park Oval in St Clair. The first match will see last year’s runners-up, the Guyana Amazon Warriors, take on the Trinbago Knight Riders at Tarouba from 10 am. The final will take place on September 10.