"Beckles: You really think your vote is worth a couch?"

“I ask the people of TT, do you really believe that when people show up in front your door with a truck offering you a washing machine and a TV, do you really believe these people love you? Do you really believe that these people want the best for you? I ask myself, of course you have a choice when they come and they say to you ‘I give you a fridge’ for your vote? Do you think your vote is worth a fridge? Do you really think it is worth a couch?”

She was referring to images circulating on social media of UNC candidate for La Horquetta/Talparo Jearlean John looking on as people delivered a suite of appliances and furniture to a someone’s home.

Beckles chastised people for setting the wrong example to children, asking them to remember the times when their parents told them they must work hard for what they want.

“Then they want to blame other people when their children think that you cannot work hard for what is yours. Because somebody else could just pull up in front of your yard and hand you this and that.”

She reminded people of the statements made by UNC political leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar, who promised to use funds from National Insurance Board (NIB) and Unit Trust Corporation (UTC) for infrastructure. Beckles called it a “national insurance scheme,” a play on the National Insurance Scheme (NIS), contributions to which are managed by the NIB and funds used to pay pensions, unemployment and injury benefits to workers as a social safety net.

“That is the cost (of voting for UNC), your future and your children’s future.”

She said in May 2014 the NIB’s board of directors, acting on behalf of the UNC government, bought a building around the Queen’s Park Savannah. She said the NIB paid the owners $37 million but the building was valued at $16.6 million, paid $5 million dollars for refurbishment, then leased the building back to the original owners for less than $100,000 a month.