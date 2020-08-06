3 new cases send total to 210

THREE new cases have sent the country's covid19 infection total to 210, the Health Ministry's daily 6 pm briefing revealed on Thursday. The 10 am release on Thursday indicated eight new cases, meaning that between 10 am and 6 pm, 11 new cases had been confirmed.

As of 6 pm on Thursday, 9,559 samples were submitted to the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) and the UWI site for testing for the virus. Of this figure, 210 had come back positive with the death rate remaining at eight and 135 people being deemed "recovered" and discharged.

The ministry said that the latest three cases are pending epidemiological investigation, meaning it is not yet known how they came to be infected.

The worldometer website which daily monitors the progression of the pandemic stated that as of 6 pm on Thursday there were 19,211,804 infections, 716,030 deaths and 12,335,295 people recovering from the virus.