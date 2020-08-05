Volney: No storm coming on August 10

Herbert Volney -

FORMER PP minister Herbert Volney on Tuesday predicted there will be no political storm on August 10 and the PNM will remain in government for another five years.

In a post on his Facebook page, Volney – a former People’s Partnership government minister and MP – observed, “In this election, the UNC has not prosecuted a case for change of government other than a basis that it can do better.”

Referring to a recent increase in covid19 cases in TT, Volney continued, “That is no reason to change government in the midst of a terrible pandemic that has come ashore a second time as nationals are increasingly allowed to return home.”

While the PNM has “understandably underperformed given fiscal constraints and an empty treasury it inherited from the last government,” Volney said, “It is however a government that is open, transparent and straightforward with the public’s monies.”

He said the UNC is undertaking a desperation campaign that “ drives fear into those of us who vote issues foremost of which is handling the coronavirus pandemic.” Volney asked “Why are they so desperate for power? He also questioned the sources of the UNC’s “well financed campaign.”

He also asked, “Who is behind it, and who are these persons that they are offering us to govern over us?” Looking at the PNM’s slate of candidates, Volney said, “We know what we have in the PNM and we know how much we can trust in them.”

Turning to the UNC, Volney said UNC leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar and UNC Oropouche East candidate Dr Roodal Moonilal are untrustworthy “much as we like them as affable persons.” He claimed the rest of the UNC’s candidates are “persons we don’t trust, and persons of unknown credentials.”

Volney opined that allowing such people to form the government, the population would be “chancing our future.” He said the majority of voters will not take a gamble with “the unknown peddling 50,000 new jobs, signalling intent to take our savings from NIB and Unit Trust, and offering snake oil as an elixir for Covid and all our national ailments.” Previously signalling that he will vote for PNM St Joseph candidate Terrence Deyalsingh on August 10, Volney reiterated, “I will vote PNM, the safe choice.”