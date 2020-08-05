Two new covid19 cases

TT recorded two new covid19 infections on Wednesday afternoon bringing the number of positive cases to 199.

On Wednesday a total of five cases were recorded.

The Ministry of Health’s 6pm update said these cases are pending epidemiological investigation.

These two new cases come after 12 cases were recorded on Tuesday.

As of 6 pm on Wednesday, 9,390 samples were sent to the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) and UWI site for testing. Of this, 7,504 were unique tests and 1,586 were repeat tests.

The death rate remains at eight and 135 people have been deemed recovered and have been discharged. Forty-two people are at the Caura Hospital while 11 are at the Couva Hospital and Multi-Training facility.