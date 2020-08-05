TTPBA: Beware, fake news

The public is being advised by the Trinidad and Tobago Publishers and Broadcasters Association (TTPBA) to be particularly cautious with regard to use of the social media content and to question the source of the information in every case.

It highlighted what it considers the disregard for copyright infringement on social media platforms with the shameful duplication and misrepresentation of the front page of one of the daily newspapers on August 2.

Not only is there a legal infringement with the use of the masthead, but TTPBA said the work of the independent pollster Nigel Henry, has been altered by the change in the chart depicting the response to a question.

This the TTPBA, therefore, raises the other infringement, that of the employment of "fake news" as a tool to influence the views of those who so opt to use social media as a source of information.

The Copyright Act 8 of 1997 states in Section 5, the works of lithography (newspapers) are protected. In section 8(i) it says the owner of copyright shall the exclusive right to authorise, reproduction of the work; adaptation, arrangement or other transformation of the work.

Section 9 (2) (e) says if no authorisation was sought from the owner of the copyright, the material may not be used “.....where reproduction would conflict with a normal exploitation of the work or would otherwise unreasonably prejudice the legitimate interests of the owner of the copyright."

The TTPA said the role of police in working with the software platforms to track down and eliminate this problem can also not be overlooked.