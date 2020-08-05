Roget unapologetic after racist rant

OWTU president general Ancel Roget at a news conference on Tuesday. PHOTO BY MARVIN HAMILTON -

Although widely condemned for what has been termed his “racist rant”, president general of the Oilfield Workers Trade Union (OWTU) Ancel Roget is standing by his statement.

On Tuesday at a Joint Trade Union Movement (JTUM) news conference to discuss outstanding wage negotiations, Roget, who heads JTUM, lashed out at media houses for their coverage of union issues.

He waded into editors describing them as “house n….rs” who work for the “one percent” who themselves operate as modern day “massas.”

One day later, he said he had nothing to apologise for.

Wearing his OWTU hat at another news conference on Wednesday, to talk about the perceived turnaround of government’s position on the acquisition of the Pointe-a-Pierre refinery and port, Roget was unapologetic.

“That is a statement I made and I stand by that.”

Questioned further, he said “In the fullness of time I will be vindicated. You will see what I am talking about.”

President of the Media Association (MATT) Dr Sheila Rampersad said Roget’s statements showed weak leadership especially from someone who is supposed to be representing the working class.

She said MATT was actively exploring the possibility of filing a complaint against Roget with the Equal Opportunities Commission (EOC).