Ranting and raving for my vote

THE EDITOR: Elections in TT are a reflection of the society. Believe it or not, everything just goes helter-skelter during these times. The utterances that come out of most candidates’ mouths are mind-boggling to many.

These people roam the streets, byways and highways of the country to deposit garbage on the minds of the population. They rant and rave, showcasing abnormal behaviour, blocking roads, pathways and residential gateways with little concern for law and order. Expletives are dispatched with high-pitched tonal quality.

The red and yellow are offering to paint the landscape orange for the next five years. You hear so-called intellectuals, political rejects and young minds spewing rubbish to their constituents without fear, favour or goodwill. They are only jamming the chutney soca like Mr Bissessar in time and out of time. I sit back and laugh, saying to myself, “Just look at these people.”

My vote is important so no unfilled promises would ever cause me to cast my vote. I have done it on numerous occasions without any success. It’s all about power, nothing else. It’s one’s right to vote or not to vote; no way anyone can convince me otherwise because in the final analysis all lives matter.

There are people who have lived abroad almost all their lives, did nothing to build the country. The covid19 pandemic has exposed all of them. Suddenly they become patriotic and sobbing to come back home because they are now at high risk in a viral atmosphere, blaming it on slavery and indentureship. Are these people for real?

It couldn’t get better than this. It’s a mixture of the sacred and the profane. Not my vote. I am not against people migrating for upliftment, but I can’t take the nonsense.

I was looking at TV6, TTT and CNC3 and the red and yellow have taken over the networks, there is no news or other information, just political propaganda. They say the country has no money, so where is it coming from?

EARL MARTIN

Trincity