PNM St Augustine candidate: The sky is the limit

Photo of Renuka Sagramsingh-Sooklal after filing her nomination papers to become the PNM candidate for St Augustine, joined by her supporter.

THE PNM's candidate for St Augustine Renuka Sagramsingh-Sooklal warned people “not to put God out their thoughts,” and vote UNC.

She said, during the virtual PNM meeting held in Tunapuna on Wednesday, the UNC lacks political skill, transparency, compassion, and are constantly enthralled in “scandal after scandal.”

She said the St Augustine constituency was not properly represented by former MP Prakash Ramadhar.

“You have not been represented Your areas have been neglected,” she said.

In a passionate speech, she pointed out that PNM had a history of achievements from which people continue to benefit.

“Industrialisation by invitation was the PNM. George Chambers’ contribution to the manufacturing sector was the PNM. Doing more with less was the PNM. In 1992 when Patrick Manning floated the dollar, it was the PNM. Everything we enjoy in this country is because of the PNM.”

She called on the youth to reject the UNC and said with hard work and sacrifice they can achieve their dreams.

“My story is not unique, and it is not novel, like the coronavirus. I know what it is like to grow up without, to not be privileged. But like many of you my mother and father pounded in my head that with education and hard work, the sky is the limit. So when they come up to you with three hundred in a jersey tell them I say 'hull dey tail.'”