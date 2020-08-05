PNM opponent warns: Warner can't represent you if extradited

Marvin Gonsalves. -

PNM candidate for Lopinot/Bon Air West Marvin Gonzales has asked voters if Independent Liberal Party candidate Jack Warner is elected and later extradited to the US who will represent them in Parliament.

Speaking to Newsday in a telephone interview Gonzales said that Warner's presence on the political hustings "should scandalise every decent, right thinking person of TT." Gonzales pointed out he was fired as a Cabinet minister on corruption-based allegations, both locally and internationally, and is yet to explain why he took a Cabinet note to wreck a fire truck for $10 million when the truck was valued at about $50,000.

He also noted that Warner has been indicted in the US (on corruption charges related to his tenure as FIFA vice president). Gonzales said Warner's presence in the political arena is a gross disrespect to young black people crying out for leadership and role models.

He said Warner's main attack against him was that he was not from the constituency – he lives on the border of the constituency at Tumpuna Road, Arima. He said, however, in 2010 when Warner was UNC chairman he abandoned the people of Lopinot/Bon Air West and Five Rivers to represent Chaguanas West.

"If he truly believes what he is saying about me he would have to look himself in mirror and explain to the people why he abandoned them."

He added: "The attack is weak at its best and it is is highly hypocritical."

Asked about his campaigning, Gonzales said the response has been overwhelmingly positive. He said the issues in the constituency include: lack of water supply where the Water and Sewerage Authority was not keeping to its schedule and there was also difficulty to access truck-borne water; lack of community centres in areas like Mausica, Carib Homes and Cleaver Heights; and non-development of tourism-based activities. He explained that Lopinot is a well-known tourist attraction community and a lot of people like to journey there because of the rich cultural heritage, food, and parang. He reported that, for the last three to four years, the annual parang had not gotten off the ground, the road infrastructure is very poor and there is a lack of water supply.

Gonzales said there are land tenureship issues with residents that he proposes to address and he also wants to bring a certain level of development to Lopinot and La Pastora.

"These communities feel neglected and abandoned. Their level of development is not on par with the rest of the constituency."

He also said that as a young candidate (he is 45) he can bridge the gap between the older and younger generations.

"The love and support is really overwhelming. I can feel excitement and drive they have to go out and vote. I have no doubt that I will not only win the seat but I win by a landslide."

Gonzales, director of the legal services unit at the Works and Transport Ministry, said that he has a proven track record of public service with a number of landmark projects, and has an unblemished record of sterling public service.

He has been a member of the PNM since 2013 but started following the political leader Dr Keith Rowley since 2000. Gonzales recalled that he was drawn to his style of politics and the principled stance he took in the party which led to him being fired from Cabinet by then prime minister Patrick Manning.

"I thought he was a principled person, and a strong and brave man to take an independent position against a very popular political leader and prime minister. This drew my attention to him and caused me to follow his politics and brand."

He said when Rowley led the PNM in Opposition from 2010-2015 and was able to preserve the party and regain government "it reinforced in my mind that he is not only a formidable and well-qualified political leader but TT is very much fortunate to have him leading the PNM at that time and moreso now in difficult and challenging times."

Gonzales said that from 2015-2020 the PNM government provided sober, stable and ethical leadership and governance compared to the plague of scandals and the "beating" morality in public affairs took under the People's Partnership government.

“We cannot make a u-turn from the direction TT took. We cannot go back to the days of the UNC, to those dark days of 2010-2015. To the days of scandal, corruption and political instability.”

He said that he has the skills, professional experience and moral integrity as a candidate and qualities all closely aligned with Rowley.

"I can see myself working closely with him to continue the development and stable leadership of the country."