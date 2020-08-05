PNM: Only thing marginal is Duke's arithmetic

PNM Tobago East candidate Ayanna Webster-Roy has poured scorn on the challenge of her Progressive Democratic Patriots opponent Watson Duke, strongly hinting Tobago East is a PNM stronghold ahead of the August 10 general election.

In a press release, Webster-Roy pointed to the 2015 general election figures which showed her winning by a landslide.

The Minister of State in the Office of the Prime Minister received more than 6,000 votes than her nearest competitor in 2015. She tallied 7,951 votes while Duke, who was an independent candidate, totalled 1,796.

The PNM pointed out Webster-Roy got 69.4 per cent of the votes, while Duke got 15.7 per cent.

“Those numbers do not describe a marginal seat,” Webster-Roy said.

She said apart from building a hospital, fire station and police station, there were several other projects that helped meet the communities' needs including infrastructure works to the sea walls in Roxborough and Hanging Down; overhauling the drainage systems in several communities; empowering and supporting farmers through access to land and better roads and negotiating with NP for a fuel station in the east.

“I am confident that the quality and consistency of my representation has retained public confidence in me as the voice and face of Tobago East in Parliament,” she said. “The Central Government and the Tobago House of Assembly have invested significantly in the development of the people and the physical infrastructure of Tobago East and these investments have ensured that the PNM remains the party of choice among the electorate for the general election.”

PNM Tobago Council political leader Tracy Davidson-Celestine added: “Like Humpty Dumpty in Alice in Wonderland, Mr Duke seems to think that a word can mean whatever he wants it to mean. In Mr Duke’s case, that word is 'marginal.' Obviously, he is not paying attention to the facts and figures and the intelligence of Tobagonians.”

Davidson-Celestine continued: “He apparently bases this view on three grounds: one, his marginal campaign in the constituency; two, his marginal grasp of word-meaning in English; three, his marginal grasp of arithmetic."