PM: Election doesn't need to be postponed

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley - Sureash Cholai

The Prime Minister has said the current number of covid19 cases does not warrant postponing the general election next Monday.

Speaking at a media briefing at the Diplomatic Centre, St Anns, on Wednesday, Dr Rowley said he did not anticipate the number of cases to increase to a point where postponing the election would be considered.

"The threshold for postponing the election is that the virus is out of control, and that number is not anywhere near us at the moment.

"The number is not the question," he expalined, "it's where the numbers came from. We have been able to identify most of those. The ones we can't identify are under active investigation. If we (the government) were underplaying these numbers they would show up at the hospitals and the doctor's office."