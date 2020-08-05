PM: Bars, restaurants still present high risk of covid19 spread

Dr Keith Rowley -

In an effort to prevent against an explosion in the number of infections, the Prime Minister has announced that bars and restaurants will be closely monitored to ensure that public health regulations are obeyed.

Speaking at a media briefing at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann's, on Wednesday, Dr Rowley said that bars and restaurants are still a threat to the health and safety of the public as they were identified as one of the areas where the transmission of the coronavirus was most likely to happen.

He also criticised people who flouted the regulations as being irresponsible and a threat to the well-being of their fellow citizens.

"We are doubling up on our monitoring of bars and restaurants on a daily basis. This morning I have once again spoken to the Minister of National Security to speak to the Commissioner of Police, to speak to his charges to enforce the law.

"For our protection from irresponsible minorities, there are laws that can be and must be enforced. For people who are organising parties and people going to parties and congregating, they are threatening the national well-being. I want to see the laws enforced to the limit."

Rowley said there was no replacement for observing public health regulations as it was crucial in limiting the spread of the virus.