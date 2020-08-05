PAHO director warns of healthcare disruptions

PAHO Director Dr Carissa Etienne. - ANGELO_MARCELLE

THERE are concerns that the continued effects of the covid19 pandemic will severely affect the operations of regional healthcare services, as some aspects of the health sector have already been disrupted, according to director of the Pan American Health Organisation (PAHO) Carissa Etienne on Tuesday.

According to a media release from PAHO on Tuesday, Etienne made the remarks during PAHO’s virtual media conference in which she said that as countries in the Americas continue to grapple with the virus, non-covid related programmes like public vaccination programmes, clinics for pregnancy care, HIV and Tuberculosis have also been affected by a shortage of staff.

“Without doctors and nurses available to offer other essential services at the first level of care – including pregnancy-related care, and management of chronic conditions like diabetes or infectious diseases such as HIV, TB and malaria – these services are severely disrupted or worse yet, halted entirely.

“More than a quarter of countries have suspended routine vaccination campaigns. Weeks or months of disruption will increase the risk of outbreaks of vaccine-preventable disease, reversing our long-standing trends in the Region.”

Referring to a shortage of anti-retroviral drugs in 27 countries, Etienne warned of a possible shortage of drugs crucial to HIV treatment.

“If these are not replenished soon, people living with HIV may have to interrupt their treatment. Running out of these supplies is simply not an option.

“Countries must avoid thinking that they must make a choice, a choice between reopening economies and protecting the health and well-being of their people.”

Etienne suggested that countries adapt to the pandemic by making changes in how healthcare services reach the public through home visits, community outreach programmes and telemedicine and urged governments to strike a “careful balance” for public health between covid19 treatment and general healthcare services.

She also urged health systems to adopt an integrated approach to treatment by incorporating testing and contract tracing together with immunisation and mental health support.

“An integrated approach saves patients’ time and resources while improving the quality of care they receive.

“Primary health care investments also improve efficiency, reduce health care costs, and enable hospitals and communities to expand capacity in other areas of care.”