Lara: Covid19 rumours false, distressing to family

Brian Lara - SUREASH CHOLAI

LEGENDARY TT and West Indies cricketer Brian Lara has denounced claims that he has tested positive for coronavirus.

On Wednesday, the 51-year-old took to Instagram and Twitter to reaffirm his global fan-base of the inaccuracy of this rumour.

Lara posted an image stating, “I have been tested for covid19 and the results confirm that I am negative for the virus.”

The multiple world record holder chose this medium to deny this claim by stating below the image, “I have read all the circulating rumours regarding me testing positive for coronavirus and it is important I clarify the facts. Not only is this information false, it is also detrimental to spread such panic in a community already feeling the distress of covid19 situation.”

Lara continued, “While you haven’t personally affected me, what causes concern is that spread of wrongful information is careless and causes unnecessary worry amongst a lot of people that would have been in my circle.

“This virus isn’t something we should use in a negative manner to create sensationalism. I hope and pray that all of us remain safe because it is noticeable covid19 is going nowhere in the future.”