JTUM wants wage negotiations settled

UP FOR SALE: The refinery in Pointe-a-Pierre which is up for sale by the government. - Marvin Hamilton

THE Joint Trade Union Movement (JTUM) has called on Finance Minister Colm Imbert to settle outstanding wage negotiations which it said have been on the table for far too long. JTUM president Ancel Roget said on Tuesday that unions have been disrespected by the authorities when trying to get their matters heard.

He said several attempts were made to engage Labour Minister Jennifer Baptiste-Primus, Imbert and the Chief Personnel Officer but all have failed. Unions, he added, understand challenges the country face with the covid19 pandemic and thus, government must meet them half-way with settlements.

“It is not that we were calling for a percentage here or there, or for money here or money there, or for total settlement for our position. What we were calling for was respect, to have the type of conversation that would arrive at a solution as to how and when this debt is going to be discharged,” he said.

Roget said there are many alternatives to settle negotiations, such as housing and bonds, which can be looked at. He said government has been unreasonable when dealing with the unions and it is unfortunate that these issues have to reach the public domain.

“This is not the first option to be exercised by the trade unions. It comes after all of the pleadings, all of the requests and all of the negotiations break down. We have absolutely no choice but to raise our voices in the public domain.”

Roget then took a jab at Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh and the government on their handling of the pandemic, saying both should be mindful that it was workers who ensured the economy and the country continued to function.

“The workers are the essential ones, not the politicians who are masquerading (and) promising you this and that on the platforms. This country could run without PNM or UNC.

“So any boast of how you handled covid19 and the success you would have registered, it is not the minister of health or the prime minister, that (boasting) should be ascribed and attributed to the workers of this country.”

He added that JTUM stands firmly with the Oilfield Workers Trade Union’s company – Patriotic Energies and Technologies Ltd – in its bid to purchase from the government, the Pointe-a-Pierre oil refinery.

He said the proposal is that government sign the contract (which Roget said Patriotic Energies had won fairly) by August 8, two days before the general election.

On Monday Roget noted that it would be in the Prime Minister’s best interest to fast track discussions and sign off the acquisition before the general election. On Monday, he also claimed there were people operating in the shadows with an agenda to stall the process.