Hellhole – PNM or UNC

THE EDITOR: Whether the PNM or UNC is the victor of the general election, citizens will be faced with the perpetual crime-riddled society, bickering and racial taunts now in full swing on both sides of the fence.

All in all, things will be no better than they were; they may even get worse.

Our politicians have no interest in the ordinary citizens who still go out to support the party of their choice. This is despite the wool being pulled over their eyes, and that they live with a ruined economy, growing poverty, rising unemployment, and a crime-invested nation loaded with racial discrimination – usually referred to as a hellhole.

GA MARQUES

via e-mail