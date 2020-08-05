Diego Martin resident to sue WASA for property damage

Maala Boodhu-Latchman points to the damaged pavement and driveway in front of her home on Tiara Boulevard, off Wendy Fitzwilliam Boulevard, Diamond Vale, Diego Martin on Wednesday. - SUREASH CHOLAI

DIEGO Martin resident Maala Boodhu-Latchman said she is planning to take legal action against the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) after a leak caused property damage to her home more than a year ago.

Newsday spoke with Boodhu-Latchman Wednesday at her home at Tiara Boulevard, Diamond Vale, Diego Martin where she has lived for 17 years. At the front of her home there is a large hole encompassing part of the pavement, part of a the nearby bridge, part of her gate and part of her driveway.

She said due to the situation her husband cannot get the car out of the driveway and she has to park on the road where her vehicles have been "rubbed down," her handles broken and glass cracked. She also reported, with the gate open, people have been walking on to the property and last week Sunday night she saw someone in her yard.

She explained that June 17 last year she noticed a "waterfall" coming through the wall of the nearby river. She said she called WASA but was not successful in getting through. She recalled on July 1 she began seeing muddy water coming out.

"I told my neighbour I was not feeling good."

Boodhu-Latchman said at 6 pm she saw a hole in the wall.

"I went to come back and, when I did, the wall went down and the gate collapsed with it."

She said the following day WASA officials visited and checked the hole in front her house believing that was where the main had burst. The leak, however, was by the lamp post across the road and that was repaired.

She recalled speaking with the WASA engineer about the necessary paperwork to file their claim and she said all the documents were submitted by July 10.

She reported visiting Diego Martin Regional Corporation officials about the issue but said she was told that it was "WASA's fault" and the authority would have to see about the problem. She said that only Monday the corporation put caution tape over the area.

She had an estimate done to repair the damage and was told it would take $150,000 in material and labour.

Boodhu-Latchman received a letter dated May 29, 2020 from Trinre Insurance which acknowledged receipt of claim for damages.

The letter said: "Please be advised that the insured (Water and Sewerage Authority) is not liable for the property damages since the leak was repaired within a reasonable time frame therefore they are not indicative of negligent failure/omission on their behalf. We regret that we are unable to entertain this claim."

Boodhu-Latchman said, however, the situation did not have to reach the state it was in if WASA had acted in time. She added that she is planning legal action and her lawyer will be issuing a pre-action protocol letter.