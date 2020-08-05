Devant asks CoP: Did you permit PNM to use your photo in manifesto?

Official photograph of Police Commissioner Gary Griffith. -

UNC activist Devant Maharaj wants to know if Police Commissioner Gary Griffith was asked permission to use his official photograph for the PNM’s 2020 election manifesto.

Maharaj, through his attorneys, sent a freedom of information request on Wednesday, also asking if the commissioner gave his permission.

He also wants to know the policy which governs the use of official photographs of the commissioner in any document, specifically in relation to an election manifesto of a political party.

One of Maharaj’s attorneys, Ganesh Saroop, said his client noted with “grave concern” the use of Griffith’s photograph in the PNM’s 2020 manifesto.

“It is the cornerstone of any western democratic society that the police service must be an independent institution. It must forever maintain its political independence and impartiality, and is accordingly insulated from political interference by the Constitution of this great nation,” Saroop said.

He also spoke about Griffith’s statements emphasising that the police service must remain independent.

“Our client is therefore confident that this is true and that it simply cannot be that the commissioner agreed to have his official photograph in a political party’s manifesto. It would be a reckless abuse of power to give such consent because it would be inconsistent with the recent statements made, and action taken to protect and preserve the independence of the police service,” Saroop said.

He added, “Ironically, the commissioner has now found himself in the heart of a PNM campaign tool.

“Based on the law and also the commissioner’s stance against members of the TTPS publicly expressing political views and opinions, it is inconceivable that the commissioner himself now ends up in a political manifesto. What is good for the goose must surely be good for the gander.”

Saroop said, of critical importance was the appearance and perception of independence that the police service must maintain and ran the risk of this being called into question.

“This will erode public confidence in the ability of the police service to be impartial at a time when our client instructs that there are disturbing pictures on social media of police vehicles accompanying political motorcades for the said ruling PNM party, with officers holding PNM flags, whist in full uniform inside of the vehicles.

“If you did not give permission for these pictures to be used in the PNM’s manifesto, then it would seem that you and your office have become innocent casualties and victims in what amounts to a clear plot to score cheap political points by associating you and your office with the party.”