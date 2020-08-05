Covid19 health hotline issue being addressed

Image courtesy CDC

The Ministry of Health has acknowledged receiving reports from the public of technical difficulties with the 800-WELL Health Hotline. As a result, the public is being asked to continue calling the 877-WELL (9355) hotline for Trinidad and 800-HEAL (4325) hotline for Tobago.

In a release issued on Wednesday the ministry said it was working with the service provider to have the issue resolved and would inform the public as soon as 800-WELL was fully operational.

People may also call the South-West Regional Health Authority at 87-SWRHA (877-9742) and the Eastern Regional Health Authority at 877-ERHA (877-3742) for assistance.

If severely ill, members of the public are advised to call the 811 (emergency hotline) for assistance or call ahead to the accident and emergency department of the nearest hospital followed by immediately taking the sick person in, if possible.