Coco Reef sends home 120 without pay

Coco Reef Resort & Spa employees gather at the entrance to the hotel on Wednesday to protest a decision by management to send them home without pay for two more months. PHOTO BY DAVID REID -

Approximately 120 employees of Coco Reef Resort & Spa, Bon Accord, Tobago have been sent home without pay for an additional two months.

The workers began receiving letters to that effect on Sunday.

Many had returned to work on Monday after being home for the past three months during the national lockdown to contain the spread of covid19.

The letters were signed by the resort’s resident manager Rachel Mc Sween.

The workers are calling for an urgent meeting with THA Chief Secretary and Secretary for Tourism, Culture and Transportation Ancil Dennis.