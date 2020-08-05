Appeal Court closed after staff exposes colleagues

The Hall of Justice in Port of Spain. - JEFF K MAYERS

THE third floor of the Hall of Justice in Port of Spain has been closed for "deep sanitising" after a member of staff, who is a secondary covid19 contact, has been exposed to other staff at the Court of Appeal.

A statement from the Judiciary on Wednesday advised, "A member of staff , who is a secondary contact, has been exposed to other staff at the Court of Appeal."

The third floor of the building houses the Appeal Court registries, the two appeal courts, the library, some judges' chambers, including the Chief Justice's and his conference room where virtual hearing of appeals are held.

The Judiciary says the third floor of the building, including the Appeal Court registry and the library have been closed for sanitising.

"We will inform the public as soon as further information is available," the statement said.

It added that virtual hearings and electronic filing remain available for the Court of Appeal.

Last Friday, the Siparia District Court was closed until further notice as a precautionary measure as one of its staff members could have been exposed to a primary covid19 contact.

At the time, the Judiciary said the staff member had not been confirmed as a positive case, but the usual precautions called for the closure of the building for sanitisation.

In-person hearings and activities at the building were stopped but virtual hearings continued.