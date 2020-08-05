3 new cases recorded, 197 total infections

THE Ministry of Health has noted three new covid19 infections in its daily 10 am update on Wednesday. An e-mailed press release stated that the case history of the three new cases is still under investigation to ascertain if it is imported, due to primary contact with another infected person or is unknown/community spread.

This three new cases comes after 12 cases were recorded on Tuesday. As of 10 am on Wednesday, 9,090 samples were sent to the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) and UWI site for testing.

Of this 9,090. 7,504 were unique tests, 1,586 were repeat tests with 197 confirmed infections. The death rate remains at eight and 135 people have been deemed recovered and as such were discharged. Forty people are at the Caura Hospital while 11 are warded at the Couva Hospital and Multi-Training facility. There are no covid19 patients at any of the step-down/transition facilities in the country.