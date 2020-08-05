3 floors of AG's office cleared after covid19 contact

Faris Al-Rawi -

Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi confirmed three floors at Tower C, Wrightson Road that are part of the Office of the Attorney General were cleared of staff for sanitisation on Wednesday.

In a phone interview with Newsday, Al-Rawi said tracing by the Ministry of Health discovered that an employee at the office had been in indirect contact with a covid19 patient.

Al-Rawi described the contact as “tertiary,” explaining, the person may have been “a few steps removed from a covid-positive patient.”

The employee has since been tested, the results of which were negative.

“Out of an abundance of caution…as part of the covid19 protocols, we are just taking a moment to sanitise the floors and then resume business.”

The floors will be sanitised on Wednesday, during the course of the day. “There’s no drama,” said Al-Rawi, “just protocols.”