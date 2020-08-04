Young: Tobago suffered before PNM

National Security Minister Stuart Young, centre, cuts the ribbon to open the Roxborough Fire Station on Tuesday. Also present at the ceremony were Chief Secretary Ancil Dennis, PNM Tobago East candidate Ayanna Webster-Roy and other officials. PHOTO BY DAVID REID -

“DO NOT take God out of your mind and elect anyone other than PNM administration.”

This was National Security Minister Stuart Young’s plea to Tobagonians on Tuesday, as he delivered the feature address at the commissioning of the $37 million Roxborough Fire Station.

Young urged Tobagonians to vote for the PNM in the August 10 general election so the Government can continue its development of the island. The PNM’s Ayanna Webster-Roy and Shamfa Cudjoe are representing the Tobago East and West seats, respectively, in the election.

Young reminded Tobagonians of the hardships the Tobago House of Assembly experienced under the former People’s Partnership administration from 2010 to 2015. The minister recalled as a practising attorney, during that time, he had worked with the THA in the Milsherv case.

“The central government was fighting the THA with every single thing the THA wanted to do. And under those five years, from 2010 to 2015, the development of Tobago was put on the back burner. It was just about the development of a handful of few. “And I have come here, today, to plead with the people of Tobago, ‘Don’t forget that. You have had a good five years.”

Young said unlike the former administration, the Government enjoys a good, working relationship with the THA. Young said during the period 2010 to 2015, infrastructure for the Fire Service in Tobago was neglected. “For too long the infrastructure for the Fire Service in Tobago was neglected and this central government over the last five years has delivered.”

He said apart from the Roxborough Fire Station, the government has also approved the refurbishment of the Scarborough Fire Station, which was severely damaged during a fire in April 2015. He said that fire station is about 45 per cent complete.

In her address, Webster-Roy urged Young to establish a small tender in Charlotteville and northside communities to create employment for residents.

“I know with this new facility we have the opportunity for officers to train,” she said. “But while there is training, there is also need for further development and further advancing of service available for constituents.

“So, I am using this opportunity to plug for the people of Charlotteville and northside who have been advocating for a small tender and training of persons in the communities so that they could act as responders.”

Webster-Roy added: “Yes, we have a new facility in Roxborough and we have willing officers but if you observe the terrain of Tobago East, it is quite challenging and Tobago East is very large."

She said because of the large area to cover, sometimes a structure might be destroyed before fire officers arrive.

Built by China Railway Construction Ltd, the Roxborough Fire Station, was completed within budget and one month shy of its estimated time of completion – September 2020. The project was managed by Udecott.