TT covid19 cases now 194

Two more people are positive for covid19, bringing TT's total to 194, as it nears the 200 mark.

This means 12 people were confirmed for the virus in one day, as the Health Ministry reported ten cases in it's 10 am update on Tuesday.

The two new cases are contacts of recent positive patients, the ministry said in the 6 pm release. It said, "all established protocols have been implemented."

The number of samples sent for testing to date is 9,090.

Seven of the group of ten patients are contacts of recent positive cases, while three are pending epidemiological investigation.

A total of 135 people have been discharged and eight people have died from the disease in TT.