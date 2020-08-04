Ten new covid19 cases

Ten more people have tested positive for covid19.

A Ministry of Health release issued on Tuesday morning says of the ten people, seven are contacts of recently positive covid19 cases, while three are pending epidemiological investigation.

The number of cases which have tested positive for covid19 now stand at 192. A total of 135 people were discharged and eight people have died from the disease in TT.

The release says all established protocols have been implemented for the new positive cases.