Ste Madeleine man stabbed to death

Stock photo

Police are investigating the murder of a Ste Madeleine man who was stabbed to death on Monday night at the home of an ex-girlfriend.

Keith Haynes, 54, of St Clement Junction, was at the home of the woman at Battoo Avenue, Marabella.

Police said around 4.26 am Haynes and the suspect, believed to be the woman’s current boyfriend, began arguing, after which he was stabbed several times.

The suspect and the woman took Haynes to the San Fernando General Hospital, where he died of his injuries.