Seemungal heads Chaguanas Rotary Club

President elect Clifton Mookram ,left, past president Aldrain Mohammed, immediate past president Abriham Daniel, Rotarian Bernadine Warrick ,incoming president Rahendra Seemungal, treasurer, Kavita Santay and secretary, Shepard Seepersad. -

The Rotary Club of Chaguanas held their annual handing over ceremony on July 21, at the Kampo Restaurant, Chaguanas.

This special event saw Rotarian Abriham Daniel, outgoing president, passing the baton to 2020-2021 incoming president Rahendra Seemungal and his new board of directors, said a media release.

Those gathered were addressed by guest speaker, past district governor, Roger Bose who urged the Rotarians of the Chaguanas club to, “Brainstorm and find new ways of achieving the club’s goals notwithstanding the challenges of the covid19 pandemic”.

The Rotary Club of Chaguanas promises to continue to focus on contributing to the lives of the less fortunate with pride and dedication as they hold to their motto Service Above Self.