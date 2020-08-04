Schools receive steelpan ensembles

Students of Avocat Vedic Primary School practise on their new pans. -

As schools prepare for reopening on September 1, two schools have now been equipped with steelpans to aid in the holistic development of students upon their return to school.

On July 22 and 23, Minister of State in the Ministry of Education Dr Lovell Francis and advisor to the Minister of Education Cheryl Ann Wilkinson delivered two eight-piece steel ensembles to Avocat Vedic Primary School and Madressa Al Muslimeen Primary School.

Each eight-piece ensemble comprises of one six bass, one tenor bass, one cello, one guitar, one double second, one double tenor, and two single tenor pans.

The principals of both schools requested the pans to expose their students to a well-rounded school experience, which was inclusive of a music education. Despite the global situation, the Ministry of Education, through the Multicultural Music Programme Unit (MMPU) worked assiduously to ensure a smooth handing-over. Roland “Moose” Joseph, an instructor of the MMPU, who gave of his time and expertise, blended the ensembles.

The MMPU, through the music instructors will be working with both schools weekly to teach and guide students in the use of the new instruments.

The standard five students who were at the schools when the ensembles were delivered had the opportunity for a short demonstration and practice session on the pans.