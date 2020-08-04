Rowley: My head will be held high

PNM political leader Dr Keith Rowley walks with supporters after filing his nomination papers on July 17. PHOTO BY JEFF MAYERS -

THE PRIME Minister said if he is not re-elected on August 10 then he will walk away with his head held high.

"I did my duty. And I will ask everyone to do their duty and come out and vote," Dr Rowley said.

He was speaking on Tuesday night during a PNM meeting in La Brea.

He criticised UNC political leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar for allegedly not attending energy committee meetings when she was prime minister.

"Those meetings were probably in the mornings. She doesn't function well in the mornings."

He recalled during the recent day of prayer her name was called but she was not in attendance. He also recalled in Parliament she asked about the shareholding of Atlantic LNG.

He said the constituents of La Brea should have nothing to do with the United National Congress (UNC).