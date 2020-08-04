Progressive Party complains to EBC

Nikoli Edwards -

THE Progressive Party has written to the Elections and Boundaries Commission (EBC) to complain about the wrong symbol being placed on the ballot paper to represent the party.

In a signed letter to EBC chief elections officer Fern Narcis-Scope dated August 1, party leader Nikoli Edwards said he submitted an application to the commission for the use of a blue and gold flame with a spiral base, as the party's symbol, in May 2017.

Edwards said the party was subsequently informed the EBC approved that symbol. He said on October 23, 2017, the symbol was published in the Trinidad Gazette. But Edwards said the party was informed that in witnessing the preparation of ballot papers for special electors for the August 10 general election, an incorrect symbol is being used for the party.

"This is problematic as in our election advertising and campaigning have have attempted to etch into the minds of the electorate our complete symbol for familiarity leading to polling day."

Edwards called on the EBC to acknowledge that the wrong symbol was placed on the ballot paper and for the purpose of the election, "electors must consider the incorrect symbol on the ballot paper in place of the correct one."

Edwards, the party's lone candidate in the election, said the party stands ready to discuss "further any and all remedies that the EBC shall offer."

Edwards is part of a five-way fight for the San Fernando West constituency. The other candidates are Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi (PNM), Sean Sobers (UNC), Benison Jagesar (PEP) and Valmiki Ramsingh. Al-Rawi won San Fernando West for the PNM in the September 7, 2015 general election.