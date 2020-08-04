PNM Tobago: Let's build youths, private sector

PNM Tobago East candidate Ayanna Webster-Roy at the PNM women's forum on Monday. PHOTO BY DAVID REID -

PNM's Tobago candidates, Ayanna Webster-Roy and Shamfa Cudjoe, said the party is focused on continuing the training of people – particularly youths – to be self-sufficient and ready to take advantage of opportunities when Tobago internal self governance arrives.

“We would get our autonomy. We would get the autonomy that we crave but are we preparing ourselves as Tobagonians?” Webster-Roy asked.

The PNM’s Tobago East candidate was speaking at Monday’s PNM women forum at the Signal Hill Secondary School auditorium.

Webster-Roy was responding to the question of how she envisions her role in leadership for 2020 and beyond in these challenging times being faced by the country. The question was posed by moderator Marslyn Melville-Jack, who holds the portfolio of PNM Tobago Council lady vice chair.

Webster-Roy said: “Are we looking to be more productive, are we honestly giving an honest day’s work for the pay we receive, are we looking to boost and to build the private sector in Tobago. In order for us to ensure the sustainable development of the island when we get the autonomy, we need a thriving private sector. Are we becoming the risk takers?”

Looking to the future, she encouraged a change in mindset.

“Let us start looking at ourselves as the producers and the employers instead of the consumers and employees. We have what it takes… So I am just encouraging all of us to harness our potential, harness the resources and let us contribute fully to not only the development of our island but the development of our nation,” she said.

Tobago West candidate, Shamfa Cudjoe said the PNM has been working to improve Tobagonians' skillset to capitalise on opportunities available.

She said, “Many people would have raised these issues as we walked the lengths and breadths of Tobago. You have so many people crying out, ‘Ah want a wuk, ah want a wuk, ah want a morning wuk,’ and when you have these conversations with our people, they don’t just need a job, they need training and in many cases they don’t just need training, they need to identify who they are and what they want to do with their lives.

"So much of my time as an MP is spend on human capital development yes, but more so in the area of empowerment and encouraging people to know you have what it takes to go out there and live an abundant life, to make a living out of your skills.”

Cudjoe, who headed the tourism ministry before being shifted to sport and youth affairs, said the THA and Central Government have provided a myriad of programmes, projects and services.

She said during her five years in office – even while heading tourism – she had focused on the development of young people. She said the establishment of tourism youth clubs in schools sought to help youths create ideas and be part of the national tourism drive. Upon assuming the sports and youth affairs portfolio, she said her mindset never changed.

"I also worked on focusing on young people and developed three programmes that catered to changing the narrative of our nation's youths. We had the LEAP (Life-Skills, Entrepreneurship and Problem-Solving) programme where we train young people how to get ready for the world of work: how to plan your finances and budgeting, dining etiquette.

"Then we had the 40 under 40 programme which is relevant in a time of this, in teaching young people it's not just okay to go to school and get five subjects or depend on the government for work, everybody is born with a talent and skill and it's's our duty to make money and make a business out of it. So we got young entrepreneurs to go to the schools on Fridays and Wednesdays and sit with the youths and tell their stories. We have athletes, entertainers, business people just working with out young people honing their entrepreneurial spirit."

Cudjoe added, "Then there was the Empower TT programme which a platform for young men to interact with older, more experienced men to share stories and get direction."

Also present at the forum was the party’s political leader,Tracy Davidson-Celestine.