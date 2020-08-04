PM: UNC covid19 plan would lead to disaster

THE PRIME Minister said the United National Congress (UNC) plan to deal with covid19, including a “dome” around the country, would lead to disaster.

He was speaking Tuesday night at the People’s National Movement (PNM) meeting in La Brea.

He referred to the UNC’s published seven point covid19 plan in the media.

On the point to have 65 per cent of beds and ventilators for in-country cases and 35 per cent for incoming stranded nationals Dr Rowley said Government built a parallel health care system the world has called number one. An Oxford study had ranked TT first among countries most prepared to lift lockdown restrictions. Rowley said the UNC plan was just to say something different.

“If they get a chance to implement that plan disaster is your portion.”

On the point of rapid testing, he said health officials had advised against it due to the lack of accuracy. On the point of a border security plan, he said it was the UNC that cancelled the Offshore Patrol Vessels.

He said the “piece de resistance” was a dome to keep out covid19 and illegal immigrants which was later changed to a “virtual safety net.”

“I am not on Facebook or social media. But I hear social media roast their behind on this.”

He said the UNC announced 50,000 new jobs and quipped that it would include dome manager, dome painter, dome attendant and general dome service.

“The people not entirely mad, they just crazy.”

On the UNC plan to close borders, Rowley asked, "Since when?” He said the UNC has been saying nationals abroad have been left stateless and claimed the party was encouraging TT citizens who reside abroad to make mischief on the matter of border closure.

He said the Government has already implemented the part of UNCs plan about assisting nationals abroad. He said this was done through embassies and they also sent assistance for students in Barbados and Jamaica. He also said closure of borders to non-nationals was done from “day one.”

On the point of covid compliance he said the UNC had objected to the closing of bars in Parliament.

“You expect a UNC government to close any bars if they have to close them? After the way they behaved?”

He said the UNC has sued Chief Medical Officer Dr Roshan Parasram 17 times and accused them of trying to undermine the country’s covid19 response for their own gains.

He said the UNC has advocated for puncheon and lime as a treatment and also for hydroxychloroquine as some have called for in the US.

“(UNC leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar said) make TT great again. What an embarrassment.”