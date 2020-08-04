PEP candidate wants to revitalise cocoa industry in Lopinot

Progressive Empowerment Party candidate for Lopinot/Bon Air West Dominique Lopez during a walkabout in Five Rivers Monday. -

PROGRESSIVE Empowerment Party (PEP) candidate for Lopinot/Bon Air West Dominique Lopez wants to revitalise cocoa farming in the constituency.

The 45-year-old contractor told Newsday that cocoa farmers in the constituency had been neglected by government and forced to abandon their estates.

"I want to revitalise the cocoa industry. Put all farmers in Lopinot back to work. We need to be food self-sufficient."

Lopez said he spoke to a few of the farmers and they said they welcomed the plan.

He said that campaigning in the constituency has been going great.

"People need change. A lot of them are receptive to the PEP and what we say. Everything we say is truth. We campaign on policies and solutions and we explained what to do and how do it."

He said constituents have been complaining about roads and others about the water problem. He added that the PEP will decentralise water for the constituency which will provide a 24/7 clean water supply as well as lots of jobs, catchment tanks and drains.

Lopez also said that people have been complaining about their museum which has been abandoned for a while and no maintenance other than just cutting the grass. He said tourist attractions could be developed including hiking trails in the constituency.

He said he had not finished assessing the issues in the constituency and every day he walks and looks for issues.

On the Independent Liberal Party candidate Jack Warner, Lopez said that Warner was a man he has always loved and respected.

"If I meet him I will tell him that face to face."

He said, however, that Warner is an old and recycled politician.

"He is not as bad as the PNM and UNC but he needs to stand down. We need to put new, fresh blood in place. No more recycling of corrupt politicians. We need to put an end to that cycle."

He said, if elected, the constituents of Lopinot/Bon Air West "will see what real representation is.

"You will have an MP on the ground for the five years that you vote me into office. The only time you see MPs is during election. But I will be on the job be on the ground every day for the week. That is what I intend to do."

Lopez reported that he has been involved with the PEP for about two years.

"I was fed up of the exchange of PNM and UNC, corruption for corruption.

"The only party speaking truth and that wanted the best for the country is PEP."

He said that he had been working on the ground with the party and was recommended to be a candidate.

"I offered to do it for a better country."

Lopez said for the past two years been the PEP has not received any media coverage except when it was negative. He pointed out during the lockdown the party distributed a lot of hampers.