SRP charged with wife's murder

Vera Golabie -

A 27-year-old Special Reserve Police (SRP) constable was charged for the murder of his wife at their Maturita home on Monday.

According to a police media release on Tuesday, Sherwin John, was charged by Sgt Stanisclaus of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region II after receiving advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions on Monday.

John was charged with the murder of his wife, 28-year-old Vera Golabie, and common assault against a woman last Thursday.

John was last assigned to the Sangre Grande Traffic Section.

During the incident, Golabie was stabbed in the neck by a relative. A female relative who was at the house during the time of the attack was threatened before the killer drove away.

John surrendered to Matura Police later that day.