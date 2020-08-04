Gov't won't be 'irresponsible' on refinery sale

Energy Minister Franklin Khan in Parliament. File photo/Angelo Marcelle -

ENERGY Minister Franklin Khan said the PNM will not be bullied to sign the Petrotrin refinery sale agreement to Patriotic before the August 10 general election.

He was speaking Tuesday night at a PNM meeting in La Brea.

He noted newspaper articles with Oilfields Workers' Trade Union general secretary Ancel Roget saying the union wanted to have the refinery deal closed before the election. The Prime Minister said on July 15 the Government was ready to sign the agreement as soon as the OWTU was ready to commit itself.

"We are not irresponsible," Khan said on Tuesday.

He said Government is negotiating in good faith and he sees no encumbrances to the deal. He added that when the agreement goes to Cabinet it will be in the best interest of the citizens of TT.