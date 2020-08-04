Brijlal leads Cooper XI to CSL win

RAMESH Brijlal needed only one over to ensure the Cooper XI defeated El Socorro Youth Movement (EYM) in the Central Super League (CSL) T10 tournament at the Pierre Road Recreation in Charlieville, on Sunday.

In a shortened seven-over contest, the Cooper XI posted a modest 55 for three in seven overs with Akeil Cooper hitting 23 not out and Trevon James scoring 14 not out. Aamir Ali grabbed one wicket for three runs for EYM.

Brijlal snatched three wickets for two runs in one over as EYM could only muster 31/7 in seven overs. Adrian Cooper was also among the wickets for the Cooper XI with 2/7. Isaiah Rajah was the top scorer for EYM with 11.

In the other match on Sunday, Police got past the Cooper XI by two wickets.

Matches will continue this week leading up to Friday's final.

Summarised Scores

COOPER XI 55/3 (7 overs) - Akeil Cooper 23 not out, Trevon James 14 not out; Aamir Ali 1/3 vs EL SOCORRO YOUTH MOVEMENT 31/7 (7 overs) - Isaiah Rajah 11; Ramesh Brijlal 3/2, Adrian Cooper 2/7. Cooper XI won by 24 runs.

COOPER XI 77/7 (10 overs) - Cephas Cooper 39; Mickel Riley 2/11 vs POLICE 78/8 (9.4 overs) - Lendl Simmons 32; Adrian Cooper 3/8, Tariq Abdool 2/14, Daniel Cooper 2/23. Police won by two wickets.