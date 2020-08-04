Anthony advises young writers to not give up

Author Michael Anthony, left, and San Fernando mayor Junia Regrello who holds a copy of the book Anaparima. - CHEQUANA WHEELER

HISTORIAN and well-known author Michael Anthony, 90, has shared two practical suggestions to young and aspiring writers, which he said can make them stronger writers.

The first is, do not give up, and the second, be simple.

“Be simple and let the message go across. Do not write as though you know everything about English. Be simple, so you don’t have to search for big words,” Anthony advised.

Last Wednesday, he received a citation for his contributions to San Fernando and by extension to TT. San Fernando mayor, Junia Regrello, and the San Fernando City Corporation honoured him for his work.

Speaking to reporters after the ceremony, the Mayaro native joked that he also feels special when he visits San Fernando.

Anthony is the author of The Year of San Fernando which was published in 1965. He recalled himself as a young boy being given the opportunity to visit the southern city with someone identified as Mr Chandler.

Offering more tips about writing real and fictional pieces, Anthony said: “Your characters should be real people. Believe in yourself and your characters.”

“Some of my characters I forget if I really knew them. One of the important things is a writer must always know what he is doing.”

A writer’s work will not be a gem suddenly. This is because everything that is worthwhile takes time.

Anthony has over 30 titles published in the form of short stories, novels, and short films. Some of his works include The Games Were Coming published in 1963, Green Days By The River published in 1967, Cricket In The Road, and All that Glitters.

Earlier at the function, Regrello commended Anthony for his vast contribution to the West Indian history through his hard work in literature and the arts. The mayor alongside the council also agreed on the notion of allowing Anthony the duty of writing a second book of the history of San Fernando from the year 1990-2020 which would be the continuation of his book Anaparima.

Anthony was awarded the Hummingbird Gold Medal for his contributions to literature in 1979, Regrello said.

He received an honorary doctorate from the University of the West Indies in 2003 and, in 2012, received Nalis’ Lifetime Literary Award for his continued work in historical research.

Regrello said, “Michael Anthony is considered one of TT’s foremost historians, as he is greatly known for his work as a West Indian author of novels, short stories, and travelogues about domestic life in his homeland.

“Although written in a sparse style, his works were often coming-of-age stories, featuring young protagonists from his native village of Mayaro.”