AA announce new covid19 precautions at airports

Trinidad's Piarco International Airport. - JEFF K MAYERS

THE Airports Authority (AA) recently announced new health and safety protocols at the Piarco and ANR Robinson International Airports to protect travellers, staff, stakeholders and airport users from the spread of covid19. People arriving at the airports can expect to see new measures, said an AA statement.

Face masks are required for entry into terminals and must be worn at all points throughout the terminal buildings. Temperature screening takes place at entrances and before security check points. Physical distancing must be observed at all times, even as more hand sanitization stations are available.

At the check-in area there are sneeze guards at the check-in counters, more hand sanitization stations, physical distancing markers to guide queuing, regular sanitization of all surfaces, and a ban on gathering of standby passengers. Passengers may use the airlines’ web check-in services or the self-check-in kiosks at the terminal buildings for quicker and more efficient check-in processing.

At the security checkpoints masks must remain on and physical distancing is required in queues. Security screening trays are sanitized frequently.

Temperature screening will be conducted before the checkpoints. Passport bio-pages and departing flight details must be on hand.

The AA said instructions of security officers and signage must be observed to allow for faster processing.