2019 SEA exam paper online

THE Ministry of Education has given permission to pennacool.com and Massy Stores to release the 2019 SEA Past Paper for online use by students. This newest partnership was formed with the aim and effort to support the SEA students in their ongoing preparation for the examination scheduled for August 20.

A press release from Masst Stores Ltd on Monday indicated that in April and continuing into June, pennacool.com rolled out new curriculum-aligned SEA content, partnering with Massy Stores and Flow, as they continue to deepen their commitment to educational excellence with the release of weekly online SEA Practice Tests.

Students have since been making the most of these free self-correcting tests, which are currently the most attempted quizzes on the website.

Acknowledging the utility and benefits of online learning, especially during this period, the Ministry of Education has supported pennacool.com and Massy Stores Ltd with the provision of the 2019 SEA exam paper that was made accessible to students on the Pennacool website on Tuesday July 28 and will remain open for use until the SEA examination.

The past paper is also self-correcting and students can attempt the exam multiple times. For more information, log onto pennacool.com

Online education has become the “go-to” teaching solution since the closure of schools in March 2020 due to the Covid-19 outbreak. Recently, the Ministry of Health published guidelines for the re-opening of schools which emphasizes “blended learning” in the classroom - the combination of in-class and online teaching.

Globally, education has been progressing towards e-learning due to its many advantages such as cost, convenience, self-correcting features and continuous updated content.

This has been the vision of pennacool.com since its inception 11 years ago. The online education platform, powered by Flow, has recorded a 400 per cent increase in users over the last four months as teachers, parents and students have turned to online education solutions to continue preparation for the SEA examination and other means of staying connected.

For 11 years, pennacool.com, has been providing T&T with online educational content to assist students from as early as standard 3 in their SEA preparation exam.

Other online education solutions have and continues to be developed for the wider Caribbean region. The closure of schools due to Covid, has proven the need for online education as teachers and parents turned to online tools to supplement their in-person teaching.

Pennacool.com and Massy Stores will continue to support the development of educational content and solutions as this remains the core goal of the partnership to assist in the new normal of online learning.