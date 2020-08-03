Woman who bit son’s lip: 'I can't remember the attack'

A Trincity woman who was arrested for allegedly biting the lip of her 14-year-old son is conscious, but can offer no details of the reason or cause of last week’s attack, investigators have said.

The 37-year-old woman was arrested after she bit off her son's lip and chased him to a house in Sunset Park, Trincity, early on Friday morning.

She was arrested and taken to hospital for self-inflicted wounds to her wrist.

Her son is being treated for wounds to his face. Police said he is still sedated.

Investigators said the woman said she could not remember anything about the lead-up to the attack.

Police are continuing enquiries to determine whether or not she was under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time.

Arouca CID is continuing investigations.