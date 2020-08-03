Vital to get SEAexam, electionout of the way

THE EDITOR: In the next few days, depending on the acceleration of covid19, we need the entire country to wake up, smell and drink the covid19 coffee. We may then better understand the extent of the foolishness of not complying with the wearing face masks.

An unknown number of citizens has bought into the misinformation that covid19 is not real in TT. A prominent medical man who appears to have caused this non-compliance should step forward and apologise.

The next 72 to 96 hours will confirm the direction needed to safeguard the lives of our small children. Will citizens of the far-flung rural areas be finding themselves extra vulnerable to the virus?

With the extra co-operation of all citizens we should be able to have the general election on August 10 and the SEA exam on August 20. We need to have both out of the way.

This is the reality of the new normal. There are some aspects of life that must be completed depending on the width, breadth and spread of the virus.

LYNETTE JOSEPH

Diego Martin