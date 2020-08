Tunapuna boy drowns in pool

A four-year-old boy may have drowned on Sunday evening in a swimming pool in Poole Village, Rio Claro.

Shiva Kaniah, of Pasea Village, was discovered unresponsive by his father in a pool at Ridge Road, San Pedro, next to his grandmother’s home. His father, 24, was doing some work nearby.

The child was taken to the Rio Claro District Facility but was pronounced dead on arrival.

Investigations are continuing.